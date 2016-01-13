An unofficial survey conducted by Park & Recreation Commissioner John Board suggests the majority of the town would be in favor of an annual ice rink being installed at Redding Community Center beginning next year.

About 110 people responded to Board’s survey, which was distributed online through social media and local news outlets. More than 80% of respondents suggested they were in favor of the idea.

The community’s reaction to a Pilot article titled ‘Park & Rec floats idea of annual ice skating rink at RCC’ was similarly positive.

One reader, Jennifer Good, responded to that story saying, “This would be awesome! Please do it!”

“There’s a great deal of public interest, and I think there is a great deal of value in this. If there’s a way to do it, let’s do it,” said Selectman Michael Thompson at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, where Board presented his findings.

Both First Selectman Julia Pemberton and Selectman Leon Karvelis seemed to agree.

“For what [benefit you get] in the community, it’s a very small amount of money,” Pemberton said.

The cost for the rink next year would be $12,000, though Board said in future years that amount would decrease as the equipment needed would have already been purchased. Future funding would have to cover only labor costs.