Residents seem to overwhelmingly support skating rink

By Christopher Burns on January 13, 2016 in Community, Lead News, News, Regional, Schools, Town Government · 4 Comments

RCC Field 2, one place where an ice skating rink might be placed in Redding.

An unofficial survey conducted by Park & Recreation Commissioner John Board suggests the majority of the town would be in favor of an annual ice rink being installed at Redding Community Center beginning next year.

About 110 people responded to Board’s survey, which was distributed online through social media and local news outlets. More than 80% of respondents suggested they were in favor of the idea.

The community’s reaction to a Pilot article titled ‘Park & Rec floats idea of annual ice skating rink at RCC’ was similarly positive.

One reader, Jennifer Good, responded to that story saying, “This would be awesome! Please do it!”

“There’s a great deal of public interest, and I think there is a great deal of value in this. If there’s a way to do it, let’s do it,” said Selectman Michael Thompson at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, where Board presented his findings.

Both First Selectman Julia Pemberton and Selectman Leon Karvelis seemed to agree.

“For what [benefit you get] in the community, it’s a very small amount of money,” Pemberton said.

The cost for the rink next year would be $12,000, though Board said in future years that amount would decrease as the equipment needed would have already been purchased. Future funding would have to cover only labor costs.

 

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • fedup

  • fedup

    Once upon a time there was a skating pond at the Boys Club where kids from all parts of town would gather to skate and play hockey. The kids would bring shovels and work together to clear the ice. Sadly, after 40+ years the self-sustaining pond was filled in to make way for another baseball field. Simpler times better results.

  • fedup

    I forgot to mention that the polling sample is about 1% of the eligible voters and surely not done in a scientific manner. Why not explain fully and with exactness what question (s) were asked, to who, and where?

    • Bijan Sun

      This is the first I’ve heard of it.

      • fedup

        Well quite an irony that in a town so “Green” that such a pond with all of its natural vegetation and habitat was so quickly bulldozed in for a new ball field. The skating pond was located towards the back righ of the property as one looks from the road. Then again th Boys club was also a place kids could take the bus to or meet up at after schools M, W, F from 3-6pm and Saturday’s 9-3. Kids from all over town were there year round. Now I drive by and see it empty unless a baseball game is taking place. A real shame that such a gathering place for kids is no longer there.

