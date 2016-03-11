Dr. Judith Hamer: Preserving the history of black women writers

When Dr. Judith Hamer was an undergraduate English major at Cornell University, she can’t remember being assigned a single book by a female writer — let alone a black female writer.

“It was dead white guys, and mostly dead English guys — there were very few Americans. There were virtually no women, and of course there were no minorities of any kind,” she said from her Meadow Ridge home this week.

But she valued her education at the school and didn’t think much of their absence at the time.

“The general thing is, I didn’t think there was anyone else like me. What I found was there were a lot of voices out there that were like me,” she said of authors she read at Cornell. “I was most drawn to the 18th Century, and Alexander Pope’s kind of irony. The ‘I don’t believe anything you’re telling me’ stance. That was always my inclination, and I finally saw it articulated.”

The convergence of two events would change Hamer’s perspective on black literature a few years later — a friend gave her a bibliography for his black literature class, and Toni Morrison released The Bluest Eye.

“I realized I needed to pull together a group to discuss this novel and anything else that was coming — a black women’s reading group that read only books by black women. We started researching what’s out there, using the bibliography for direction on where we were going. We educated ourselves,” she said.

“Then we started finding other writers on our own. We began to see talent in unlikely places,” she said.

The book club would fade out of Hamer’s life in the early 1980s, but with its ideas as a background, she never stopped searching for quality examples of literature from black Americans, specifically women.

When her late husband, Martin, had a short story published without his permission in an anthology in the 1980s, the pair took the opportunity to force the publication of their own collection of literature.

“We told the publishers, ‘We’re going to sue you, but maybe we won’t sue you if you give us a contract for this book we’re going to write,’” Hamer said, laughing.

“It’s going to be a real book about black women short story writers. I had seen an anthology of black women writers. I didn’t like that it was excerpts from novels and some short stories. They were perverting the definition of a short story,” she said.

And so, Dr. Hamer and her husband successfully published one of the first true anthologies of short stories written by black women — Centers of the Self.

“The funny thing about the book is that I don’t remember everything that’s in there, but there is a story that’s always moved me,” Hamer said of Sanctuary by Nella Larsen.

“The main character knows her son has been killed by another black man,” she said of the story. “The man who has killed her son comes to her door and asks for sanctuary because the white police are after him. She is, of course, torn, but finally lets him in the home.

After the police come and search the home haphazardly, “she uncovers him and says, ‘I don’t ever want to see your face again,’” Hamer said.

“I always wondered, could I actually hide the killer of one of my daughters if that killer was black, and he or she was being pursued by the white, oppressive police?”

Searching for, and sometimes finding, hidden gems, Hamer said, was the joy of working on the project with her husband.

“We had to keep the goal in mind, and there was one fight when we were both working on the introduction … but other times it was just a delight because we found these stories in little journals, in the Columbia University Library.

“We’d have arguments about which stories to introduce; we’d both lay out our reasons and look at what we already had. There was always a nice, thorough discussion.”

Many of the stories they found, especially the older stories, were inward-facing works. Comparatively, Hamer said, many black male authors looked “outward at society.”

“They’re different from what black men were writing,” she said. “They tended to look inward at domestic concerns, writing about children, relationships and neighbors. Then, of course, [over the years] that whole thing broadens out.”