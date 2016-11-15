‘Build the wall’ chant reported in Barlow cafeteria

Two parents reached out to Joel Barlow High School administrators last week to report students in the cafeteria had led ‘build the wall’ chants in the days after Donald Trump was named President-elect.

Such events have been reported across the country, and as locally as at Wilton High School during a recent football game.

Responding to a request for information about the Barlow event, Principal Gina Pin said “two parents spoke to me to report the rumor… [but] I am unable to substantiate their claim.”

“We had no such report from the adults on duty in the cafeteria where the parents told me the alleged chanting took place,” she said, adding she encourages “parents and any students to provide any details that we can dig into.”

“We will investigate any claims that are made to us and take steps necessary to provide a safe learning environment for all of our students,” she added.

Pin said “taunting and meanness” are not part of Barlow’s acceptable culture, and such events would not be tolerated, if substantiated.

“I did address the Barlow School Community on Wednesday and reminded them of their responsibility to remain civil to each other,” she said. “I told them that President-elect Trump ran on a platform of ‘Make America Great Again,’ and assured them that we are great and reminded them that moving forward our job is to ‘Make America Nice Again.’

The principal said she appreciated that parents came forward to report the event to her directly, rather than taking their concerns public on social media first.