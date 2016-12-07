Editorial: Finance subcommittee should re-evaluate its tactics

For a group that says it is acting in the interest of transparency, the Board of Finance’s recently announced subcommittee to investigate financial protocols at the schools’ Central Office is certainly lacking transparency itself.

The Board of Finance never officially voted to create the subcommittee, which held its first meeting seven days after the idea was first proposed without alerting the local media or public beyond passively posting the event on the town’s Web calendar.

The meeting also took place before the Board of Education had a chance to meet and discuss its participation publicly. And the date and time of the subcommittee meeting was not set in public session.

Board of Education member Mike Hoffman, who is apparently a representative to the subcommittee, said Tuesday the subcommittee was already preparing a request for proposals (RFP) for the hiring of an outside company to investigate financial controls within the school district (including levels of staffing, something that is completely outside the Board of Finance’s purview.)

Board of Finance chairman Bill Alvarez said last week he had already personally contacted a number of firms that do financial system review work, and wanted to bring them in for formal meetings.

Such quick movement toward bringing an outside company into the town appears to signal the Board of Finance subcommittee will not investigate the veracity or factuality of claims of financial impropriety itself before spending taxpayer money. Nor does it appear likely the subcommittee will ask the Board of Education to investigate the claims first.

At some level, this all doesn’t make sense, because the Board of Finance has no budget, and therefore no way to pay for such an outside investigation. And the schools’ Central Office staff do not report to the Board of Finance. Therefore, the Board of Finance has no power to order the schools to cooperate with such an “investigation.”

The Board of Finance subcommittee is apparently acting under the assumption that it has a mandate to step over the Board of Education and order an investigation of school finances. This is a breach of protocol, and perhaps statutory authority, and members of the Board of Education, and the public, should oppose such measures.

If the Board of Finance believes financial protocols at the schools need to be investigated, its members should be communicating that concern to the Board of Education — not making unilateral announcements proposing investigative committees.

With its recent actions, the finance board and its subcommittee are implying that the elected officials of the Board of Education are unable to do their duty, and should be sidestepped.

Last week, one finance board member, Kim Yonkers, requested written documentation from the Board of Education outlining what internal financial controls were breached recently, and how those problems were addressed. This is a fair request from the Board of Finance.

However, calling for an outside investigation before asking for internal explanations is not an example of the effectiveness of checks and balances and government transparency, it is an example of reactionary, unilateral action. Such actions create the same kind of protocol questions the finance board claims to be investigating.

If the subcommittee continues with this investigation, using these tactics, its findings will be inherently flawed.