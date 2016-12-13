Stamford Vigil of Hope to remember victims of gun violence

The ENOUGH Campaign will gather with members of the community to hold its fourth annual Stamford Vigil of Hope to End Gun Violence honoring the lives lost to the epidemic of gun violence in America on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in front of the Ferguson Library in Downtown Stamford, 1 Public Library Plaza (at the corner of Bedford and Broad Streets). The ENOUGH Campaign is joined by the Greenwich Council Against Gun Violence, the Brady Campaign Southwestern CT Chapter, and Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

The Stamford Vigil of Hope is one of more than 230 local vigils and events in 39 states around the nation organized by the Newtown Action Alliance (NAA) and the only alliance vigil being held in Fairfield County. It follows the NAA vigil that will take place in Washington D.C. the night before on Capitol Hill with survivors and families of victims of gun violence. The vigil will be part of a nationwide tribute in partnership with the Newtown Foundation, St Mark’s Episcopal Church, Faiths United to Prevent Gun Violence, States United to Prevent Gun Violence, Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Organizing for Action, Everytown Survivor Network and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

As members of the community light candles to honor all victims of gun violence, community leaders who have been pursuing new and effective preventative solutions to gun violence will talk about their roles in the larger effort in Stamford to reduce this devastating problem in our community.

Speakers include Stamford Mayor David Martin; State Representative William Tong; Rev. Dr. Michael G. Christie, associate pastor at Union Baptist Church; Valarie Schultz-Wilson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Southern Connecticut; and Michael Hyman, director of the Chester Addison Community Center.

The organizations participating in this year’s observance of the anniversary of the Sandy Hook School shooting represent more than 25 million Americans who support common sense gun laws that are proven to reduce the rate of gun violence. In the 2016 Election, gun safety won big on state ballot measures in California, Nevada, and Washington, making the case for direct action in gun safety initiatives by voters. Voters in New Hampshire ousted Senator Kelly Ayotte in favor of Gov. (and now Senator-elect) Maggie Hassan, who supports a background check system on all guns sold in America. And in Connecticut, voters chose Senator Blumenthal, gun safety champion, over an NRA-backed challenger. Regardless of the outcome of the Presidential race, American voters stood firm for gun safety.

Dress suitably as the event will be held outdoors, rain, snow or clear skies.