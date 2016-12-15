The Redding Pilot

School superintendent proposes 1% to 2% budget increase

By Christopher Burns on December 15, 2016 in Lead News, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 3 Comments

Dr. Tom McMorran.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran told the Board of Finance on Monday the Redding education budget request is anticipated to be “larger than 1%, but smaller than 2%.”

Last year’s budget was $33,367,310, which was $225,000 less than the previous year’s.

The main reasons behind the need to increase the school budget this year, McMorran said, are obligations within the schools’ contracts with its teachers, and a slowing decline in enrollment.

McMorran said the schools don’t expect to eliminate any teaching positions this year, except for the possibility of one position at the middle school, due to flattening enrollment.

“With the staff being largely the same size [as last year] based on student enrollment, we have 58% of our budget — salaries — going up 2.5%. This pushes your budget up by 1.5% all on its own,” McMorran said.

“Our task is to find for you a way to balance the upward pressures [of salary increases] against efficiencies in the budget. Somewhere above 1% but below 2% is where we think we’ll be bringing numbers to the board.”

Since 2011, enrollment at the schools has dropped an average of 4.6% each year. But 2018 is projected to be the last year of declining enrollment before the trend reverses.

Because of this, “there is no place where there is an easy reduction of staff,” McMorran said. “There is one position at the middle school [that could be removed]. But we’re trying to balance between student numbers, class size expectations [and the fact that the] last five years of enrollment decreases is leveling off.”

Board of Finance member Ward Mazzucco said he was surprised to see a budget with a positive request because, he said, the Board of Education ended last year with a $600,000 surplus.

“We had one snow day [last year], a pretty good winter for heating oil,” McMorran said in response. “It was a good year in that we had no workplace injuries, we had very few legal demands. If you start to look at it, that’s a good thing for us,” but not something that can be relied upon every year, he said.

  • Alex Gray

    And this is why Redding will continue to increase the tax burden on its residents regardless of who is administering the town. Leaving is the only option to escape this insanity.

  • Normnutman

    McMorran is obviously living in a world of rainbows and unicorns. With the stuff the school administration pulled recently, and who knows if this was limited to just this recent year, if the school budget does not decrease, then those who we have elected to run this beautiful town have failed us. I agree with you Alex, just insanity.

    • Lynn Colangelo

      I am very interested in knowing what the admin pulled recently.., I’m being serious..Also, I’m not sure if either of you have High School students, but the sophomore classes are over packed due to the cut in teachers last year.

