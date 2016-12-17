Commentary: Short-sited BOF decisions lead to large hike in taxes

Well, my fellow Redding taxpayers, we’ve let our short-sighted Board of Finance deceive us once again! Taking advantage of very attractive short term interest rates, they’ve fooled us into deferring payments on $20,000,000 in capital projects we’ve approved since 2011; now we must pay for them plus $7,246,000 interest over the next 20 years! This debt service may add $1,347,000 to our annual budget for 20 years and increase our 2018 mil rate by 0.83 mil over the 2017 mil rate of 29.24, a 2.8% increase.
(Repayments on a 20-year $19,699,000 bond at 3.25% interest payable in equal semi-annual payments would be approximately $1,347,100 per year and total $26,945,000. Each 0.25% reduction in the interest rate would reduce annual repayments by $30,000.)
How did we get here?
In town meetings and referenda between September 2011 and May 2016, based on the Board of Finance’s recommendations, we authorized capital projects totaling $20,076,000 to be funded by short term borrowing (bond anticipation notes) pending long term financing (issuing bonds). The finance board plans to issue a 20-year $19,699,000 bond to pay our $12,644,000 BAN due March 2017 and fund $1,605,000 of road reconstruction and $5,450,000 of school HVAC projects.
Before we authorized these projects, the Board of Finance never provided a proposed long term repayment schedule including these borrowings. Each time the Board of Finance Chairman, Bill Alvarez, presented the projects for taxpayers’ approval, he recommended short term borrowing pending long term financing and spoke in generalities about the Town’s excellent financial position, its growing unassigned general fund balance and its AAA bond rating, without detailing the eventual repayment of related borrowing. The earliest Board of Finance discussion of bonding with a potential repayment schedule of which I’m aware was in March 2016.
Responsibility for town borrowing and related repayment falls squarely on the Board of Finance. The town’s website says the finance board “oversees the financial operation of the government of Redding. It recommends the budget to the Town Meeting, sets the mill (sic) rate for property taxation, approves all appropriations … it (the Town Meeting) may not appropriate any monies not recommended by the Board of Finance.”
The finance board recommends specific borrowing transactions the Board of Selectmen execute for the town. The website also distinguishes debt service as a component of the town’s combined budget separate from the Selectmen’s budget.
Taxpayers expect the Board of Finance to plan thoroughly for the Town’s borrowings and their repayment over the long term, to look beyond the next year’s budget to anticipate repayments requiring taxpayer dollars in the 5 – 10 year future.
If the Board of Finance had included $1,000,000 debt repayments in each year’s budget from 2012 through 2017, the anticipated 2017 bond issue would be $15,046,000 and they would have saved taxpayers $2,079,000 in interest. Despite several requests from Peg O’Donnell and others that the Board of Finance include amounts in the Town’s annual budgets to retire some BANs, the political push to limit changes in the mil rate won the day and the Board of Finance kicked the can down the road.
Lessons learned
While the Board of Finance is primarily responsible for the town’s current debt situation, we share some culpability for not questioning them about repayment. While most of us probably voted based on the need for these projects, we should also have asked when and how the Board of Finance proposed we’d pay for them.
As responsible taxpayers and voters, for all future capital expenditures we must insist that the Board of Finance document in detailed repayment schedules that include all the Town’s debt, its share of Region 9’s debt, and borrowings for the proposed projects under multiple realistic scenarios (e.g., best case, worst case, most likely case) and provide those schedules well before we vote on the projects.
Remember, it’s either pay me now or pay me more later. Either way, we pay.
For the 2018 budget, expect debt service to increase approximately $1,000,000 ($1,347,000 less $347,100 included for BAN retirement in the 2017 budget) and anticipate that the Board of Finance will try to limit the mil rate increase every way possible, including continuing vigorous attempts to reduce funding for Town, school and library services to distract us from this substantial increase in debt service.
They set mil rates at 28.95 (2014), 28.91 (2015 and 2016) and 29.24 (2017), deliberately delaying repayment of BANs. Without appropriating some of our $7,139,238 unassigned general fund balance, they are unlikely to be able to keep the 2018 mil rate increase below 2.8%. We have benefited from minimal short term interest rates and BAN repayments; now we must pay the price for the Board of Finance’s delaying repayment. Prepare to pay higher property taxes in 2018 and for years to come!
Commentary: Short-sited BOF decisions lead to large hike in taxes
Commentary: Short-sited BOF decisions lead to large hike in taxes

By Jeanne Wendschuh on December 17, 2016
