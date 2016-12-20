More than 40 Barlow students are trained in Mental Health First Aid

Forty-seven students who currently attend Joel Barlow High School are trained to help identify those around them who might be in need of mental health support, thanks to a program that has been offered for the last two years.

Youth Mental Health First Aid training is in its second year of operation at Barlow, and is run by school social worker Maryanne Pieratti.

“Kids talk to other kids before they ever come to a counselor,” Pieratti said in an interview in November. “It’s important for those kids to know how to respond. We’re not training them to become counselors, but to know when they should come to an adult.”

Students involved in the program attend a daylong training session as an “in-school field trip,” Pieratti said, and follow up on their skills five to six times a year on Academy Days at the school. The daylong sessions have so far been offered once a school year — in January 2016 and October 2016 so far — and students who chose to attend are expected to continue participating in the program throughout their time at Joel Barlow.

“I’ve spoken to all of the students personally, who were self-referred or recommended to me,” Pieratti said. “This is not a one-time deal. They’re signed on for all four years. Training is a one-day thing, but we meet regularly.”

Mental Health First Aid training uses “simulation, group discussions, video training, and education on various health care issues adolescents face” to help students understand the ALGEE model of response to possible mental health emergencies:

Assess for risk of suicide or harm.

Listen nonjudgmentally.

Give reassurance and information.

Encourage appropriate professional help.

Encourage self-help and other support strategies.

Part of the training focuses on specific problems facing some students, like attention deficit disorder, eating disorders, depression, anxiety disorder, and schizophrenia. Another part of the training focuses on the continuum of mental health disorders, helping students understand the difference between normal anxiety and debilitating anxiety, for instance.

Pieratti said the training days have already provided a place where students “can bounce their concerns” off other students, and talk about mental health situations “they’ve faced but didn’t know how to handle.”

And by putting students together on wellness, safety, and peer mentor committees, the group of students are helping to figure out how other Barlow students can “utilize these skills on a regular basis” in real situations, Pieratti said.

In November, Pieratti added, the students “followed up a session on active listening without judgment. We spent a lot of time breathing, thinking about how to breath appropriately to calm yourself down.”

In addition to identifying other students who may be in need of help, the school social worker said, she thinks the mental health training is helping students understand their own needs.

“Some of the students just feel like it is helpful to know how to respond to friends’ concerns,” Pieratti said, “but I think for some of them, this training has helped themselves. There has been a lot of discussion about how to take care of yourself as a helper,” as well.

Funding for the mental health first aid training program was provided by the Easton-Redding-Region 9 Community Coalition, which offers grants to local school initiatives.