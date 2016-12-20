The Redding Pilot

Redding Ridge fire officials are sworn in

By Redding Pilot on December 20, 2016 in Lead News, People, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

fire-district-web

Officers of Redding Fire & EMS Company #1 were sworn in on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Redding Ridge firehouse, just prior to their monthly meeting, by Town Clerk Michele Grande. From left, Michele Grande, Fire Commissioner Bennett Pardee, Fire Marshal Joseph Paola, Tax Collector Patricia Moisio, treasurer Christy van Oostendorp, Fire Commissioner Phyllis Magnussen, secretary William Pardee, and Commissioner Ronald Gass.

Related posts:

  1. CERT attracts new volunteers during training course
  2. Annual CERT training is May 2
  3. West Redding VFD helps lower fire region’s ISO rating
  4. Missing Easton man found safe in Maine

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post NAMI Child and Adolescent Network offers support group Next Post More than 40 Barlow students are trained in Mental Health First Aid
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress