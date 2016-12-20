Redding Ridge fire officials are sworn in

Officers of Redding Fire & EMS Company #1 were sworn in on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Redding Ridge firehouse, just prior to their monthly meeting, by Town Clerk Michele Grande. From left, Michele Grande, Fire Commissioner Bennett Pardee, Fire Marshal Joseph Paola, Tax Collector Patricia Moisio, treasurer Christy van Oostendorp, Fire Commissioner Phyllis Magnussen, secretary William Pardee, and Commissioner Ronald Gass.