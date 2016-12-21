Dog park proposed for Community Center area

A dog park may be coming to Redding, if a young resident’s idea is accepted by the town.

Max Daignault, a Joel Barlow High School junior, proposed the construction of a modest dog park near the Redding Community Center at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

His dog park idea was previously given the go-ahead by the Redding Park & Recreation Commission, and will now be passed onto the Planning Commission for review.

Daignault said he plans to fund the construction of the dog park by soliciting donations, so the park “doesn’t cut into people’s taxes.”

“The town may have to take a vote on whether to approve the park or not, but we want to do the financing through donations,” Daignault said. He estimates the total cost of the park will be about $10,000 for fencing, benches and brush clearing.

The proposed park would be located behind the Redding Historic Society’s onion field near the community gardens on Route 107, Daignault said at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

“It would be a great place for dogs — and humans — to socialize,” he said.

“We currently have parks where people can walk dogs on leashes, but doesn’t mean the dogs can really run around,” he said. “A dog park is an opportunity for the dogs to roam around freely in a safe, gated area.”

Daignault said there are more than 1,000 registered dogs in Redding, meaning a sizable portion of town would be served by the park.

The footprint for the proposal includes a fenced area around 200 feet by 100 feet total, with one-third or one-fourth of that space designated for use by small dogs, only.

The area where the park would be placed is reserved as a septic field for Redding Elementary School, but Daignault said Health Director Doug Hartline has said a dark park would be fine on the property.

Raising money

Daignault says he plans to raise money for the dog park the winter, so the town can hopefully begin building the park’s fences in the spring or summer of 2017.

“We haven’t started fundraising because we haven’t gotten approval from everyone, yet. We’re meeting with Zoning soon, so we don’t want to jump the gun and then learn it’s not happening,” Daignault said.

He has set up a Facebook page in support of his plan to help spread the word and solicit donations. He also said, if the plan is approved, he will access dog license records available in Town Hall so he can reach out to those residents who are most likely to have a use for the park.

Upkeep

Daignault says he thinks the park will require about $200 to $300 a year. This money would help the town maintain the property and refill supplies like waste bags.

He has proposed raising the cost of licensing a dog in Redding by $1 in order to create a revenue stream to support the dog park.

Selectmen Peg O’Donnell said at Monday’s meeting it is unclear whether the Board of Selectman can vote to increase the dog licensing fee for this reason, but it is something to look into.

Information: www.facebook.com/reddingdogpark/, or email max at [email protected]