A scoring dry spell in the second half put the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team in a tough situation in the season-opener.

The Falcons, who were clinging to a one-point lead at halftime against Stamford, ran into some difficulty when play resumed. Stamford’s defense held them to single-digit scoring for the third quarter, and while they did pick up the pace the rest of the way, it was not enough in a 56-49 loss at home on Saturday, Dec. 17.

An effective one-two punch by senior captains Matt McGannon and Tom Rossini kept the Falcons in contention for much of the game. Barlow’s two returning starters combined for all but 13 of their team’s points.

Stamford featured a more balanced scoring effort and held a slim 13-11 lead after one quarter. Barlow kicked it up a notch in the second, aided by Rossini, who hit three three-pointers to help put his team up by a point (27-26) going into halftime.

In the second half the Falcons struggled in the third frame, getting outscored 14-4. For part of the time they were without Rossini, who suffered a cut on his nose but later returned.

The hosts threatened in the fourth, but by then the damage was done. The Knights would also turn to Nico Laveris, who netted 11 points in the period to keep his team in the lead.

McGannon led the Falcons with 20 points. Rossini had 16, including four three-pointers.

Kevin Richetelli scored 10 and Henry Shaban finished with three for the Falcons.

Laveris led Stamford with 15, followed by Tevin St. John (14) and Jerome Atkinson (13).

Barlow hosts Wolcott today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. and is at Brien McMahon on Tuesday at 4.