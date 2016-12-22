Winter baseball clinics start

Easton Baseball League (formerly Easton Little League) will once again offer winter training clinics for all age divisions. Registration can be done through the Easton Baseball League website at www.eastonlittleleague.com.

There are a limited number of spots per division. Those interested should register by Dec. 23 to ensure a spot. Sessions will be open to Redding Baseball at that time if spots are still available.

For the AA, AAA and Majors divisions, there will be 11 sessions held on Sunday afternoons at Helen Keller Middle School from Jan. 8 through March 26. There will be no session on Feb. 19. April 2 will be a makeup date.

The cost is $150, which covers all 11 sessions (90 minutes each). The sessions will be held at the following times (note the new Cal Ripken Baseball birth dates for each division):

AA (DOB 5/1/08 to 4/30/09): 12:45 to 2:15 p.m.

AAA (DOB 5/1/06 to 4/30/08): 2:20 to 3:50 p.m.

Majors (DOB 5/1/04 to 4/30/06): 4 to 5:30 p.m.

For the Rookies (DOB 5/1/09 to 4/30/11) and T-ball (DOB 5/1/11 to 4/30/13) divisions, five sessions will be held on Sunday afternoons at Samuel Staples Elementary School from Feb. 26 through March 25.

Registration for Rookies and T-ball winter clinics will open in January.