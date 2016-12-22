Having its first match of the season on its home mat inspired the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team.

It hosted Notre Dame of Fairfield on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Despite forfeiting two matches for not having eligible wrestlers, it had some strong performances in a 42-21 win.

“All the guys were excited to have our first match at home and came out really aggressive,” said Barlow/Immaculate head coach Phil LiCastri. “We had some really nice wins from kids who have only been wrestling a couple of weeks.”

It was a back-and-forth contest for the first several weight groups. The hosts took the opening match with Trenton Andreoli pinning Tyler Stein in 3:21 at 182 pounds.

The Lancers’ Klyde Auba pinned Ben El-Wardany in 1:07 at 195, but Barlow/Immaculate answered with Shayne Ortiz winning 220 by forfeit. At 285 pounds, Notre Dame’s Dan Geriak got the pin in 1:36 to beat Jack Scully.

Neither side had a wrestler to fill the 106-pound class and Barlow/Immaculate’s Cameron Hitsch was the winner by forfeit at 113.

The 120-pound class was finished in 36 seconds when Notre Dame’s Jacob Castillo pinned Tom Licamele. Both sides forfeited at 126 pounds.

Victories in the next five weight groups sealed the win for the hosts. One went to Alex Klein Wassink with an 8-5 decision over Nick Lemley at 132 pounds.

Gabriel Ortiz pinned Anthony Gonez in 1:37 at 138 pounds, and Carson LiCastri did likewise to Jordan McCarthy in 26 seconds at 145.

Adding to the run, Ben Coppock shut out Tavon Simpson 16-0 for a technical fall at 152 pounds. Mike Klein Wassink also racked up the points for a 12-2 major decision at 160.

The Lancers did get the last word in at 170 pounds. The match went to overtime before Jakari Walker defeated Nick Garaffolo 9-4.

Barlow/Immaculate visits Pomperaug on Wednesday at 6 p.m.