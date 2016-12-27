Blood donations of all types needed now

With many people away for the holiday season, fewer blood donors are available and there is a resulting decline in blood and platelet supplies. The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for both this winter.

Donors with all blood types are needed now to help patients. As a special thank you for taking the time to donate, those who come out to give through Jan. 8 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Bethel: Jan. 6, 1:30 – 6:30, Walnut Hill Community Church, 156 Walnut Hill Road.

Danbury: Dec. 28, 8 – 1, Ethan Allen Hotel, 21 Lake Avenue Extension.

Jan. 9, 11 – 4:30, Danbury Hospital RSM, Hospital Avenue.

East Norwalk: Jan. 11, 1 – 6, East Norwalk Library, 51 Van Zant Street.

Ridgefield: Jan. 5, 1:30 – 6:30, Ridgefield Park & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road.

Stamford: Dec. 31, 8 – 1, Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court.

To make an appointment, or for more informtion, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.