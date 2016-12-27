The top stories in Redding from January to June in 2016

According to web traffic data, the following five stories were the most read pieces of news on TheReddingPilot.com from January to June, 2016. Check back next week for the top pieces of news from July, to December.

Student with child porn

In March, Redding Police charged a 14-year old Redding resident with possession of child pornography, obscenity, and harassment.

According to police, who could only release specific details about the case, the 14-year old male was found to be in possession of a photograph which led to the charges.

He also disseminated the photograph “secondarily,” Police Chief Douglas Fuchs said, explaining this means he forwarded it to other people.

Police noted the photograph was not taken on school grounds.

Man arrested for interactions with 15-year old girl

A 31-year old Ohio man was arrested by Redding police in April after a year-long investigation into his inappropriate contact with a minor from Redding.

Mark Barrientes, 31 of Leipsic, OH, turned himself into Redding police on Wednesday, April 20 on a warrant issued in March 2016 for one count of risk of injury to a minor.

According to police, Barrientes had been engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year old Redding girl in late 2014 when the girl’s parents found out.

The parents alerted Redding police, who investigated and found Barrientes had carried on a relationship with the girl. The man apparently sent online messages with inappropriate language, engaged in inappropriate Facetime (video chat) sessions, and sent explicit images to the girl.

A Redding detective has been following the case since December 2014, and was able to positively identify Barrientes in June, 2015 — mostly by engaging with his Facebook profile. The detective also executed a number of digital search warrants to find evidence.

Teen ejected from car on Cross Highway

A 16-year old Easton teen, Zach Standen, was critically injured after being partially ejected from a car on Cross Highway in Redding in June.

The young man sustained 23 fractures, including his sternum, and his lung collapsed after he had been intubated for two weeks. His T9 thoracic vertebra was injured, and his spinal cord was compressed, which left him paralyzed from the waist down. But since it was compressed, not cut, there is hope he might be able to someday walk again.

According to police, Standen was driving in a car with two other young men — the operator, a 17-year old Easton boy and another passenger, a 16-year old Fairfield boy — when the operator lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The car traveled into the woods and down an embankment in the “valley” section of Cross Highway.

Standen has since returned to school and coaches youth soccer. A Facebook page has been set up along with a GoFundMe campaign to help Zach’s family with medical expenses and the many costs associated with making the family home and van accessible. Learn more at https://www.gofundme.com/supportzachstanden.

A new Putnam Park

Western Connecticut State University professors announced in June an archeological site off Limekiln Road is almost certainly from the same time period as Putnam Park, confirming a decades-long assumption the site was home to patriot soldiers during the winter of 1779.

The area is known as the Middle Encampment and is owned by the Town of Redding and the Nature Conservancy, in partnership. Beth Morrison was the Western Connecticut State University professor who studied the site with professor Laurie Weinstein.

Charley Couch, a longtime resident of Redding and a town historian, remembered playing in the woods around the Middle Encampment as a child and brought the Pilot on a tour of the property.

Since the town bought the property with the help of the Nature Conservancy and state funds, municipal leaders have kept the purchase relatively quiet. They have taken steps to protect the area — it is now a protected archaeological site — and have opened it to researchers from WestConn.

In keeping with the sensitivity regularly shown to these unique ruins, The Pilot has chosen not to specifically identify their location off Limekiln Road. What may have been the last standing primitive beehive oven constructed at a Revolutionary War camp was knocked over by neighborhood children in the last 10 years.

The Archaeological Conservancy, a national organization, has told Couch this is “one of the most significant undisturbed Revolutionary War sites in the country.”

That such a significant site could sit untouched by “potters” (amatuer, unscientific relic hunters) and other trespassers for so many years is mostly the result of luck. The land was used as a logging lot until sometime in the early 20th Century, but was sold into private hands in the 1940s.

Georgetown Fire video goes viral

A video published by the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department went viral in April. It was shared 2500 times on Facebook, and viewed more than 2.1 million times.

The video shows Georgetown residents guessing at the cost of fire department’s equipment, and was intended to raise awareness of the costs associated with a fire department.

Its unexpected success couldn’t have come at a better time for the department, which had just released a calendar satirizing the classic ‘sexy’ firefighter calendar (and the bodies of its own members) to raise money for 2017.

“We have a big shortage in our budget this year. It turned out we needed money for new boots,” the video’s creator, Georgetown Fire Department Financial Secretary Hal Gourad, said. “They’re expensive, they cost $550 each.

“A couple years ago my wife mentioned that we should think about doing a calendar, and I said, ‘come on, we don’t have the bodies for that. We’re not the NYFD. They have 4,000 firefighters. They can basically pull models out of that.’”

Years have passed since that suggestion, but the department’s equipment needs required new, unusual, ideas.

“My wife had said, ‘well, you can do a satirical calendar,” Gourad remembered.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” he added. “I suggested it to the guys. They saw the gap in the budget, that we needed to raise money for the boots, and they said yeah, let’s do it.”

You can watch the video at http://www.thereddingpilot.com/2016/04/04/a-georgetown-fire-department-facebook-video-is-going-viral/.