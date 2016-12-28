Does the town need a new seal?

The idea of a new town seal was first floated publicly last week at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.

The current town seal, crafted 50 years ago to celebrate the town’s 200th anniversary, contains too many design elements for any mint to create an operational town clerk’s seal. The document seal used by the town clerk today is simple and does not reflect the seal that adorns the top of Redding’s official town stationery.

The official town seal also contains an image now considered historically inaccurate: a group of white Colonial men and American Indians are seen meeting under a tree to sign a land treaty.

“That’s not the reality of how Indians were treated,” said Charley Couch, a town historian, at the meeting. “The romantic notion of having Indians under the great oak tree is a little misleading.”

First Selectman Julia Pemberton and Historical Society head Joe Bonomo had in recent months tasked Redding resident Debora Rosa with designing a seal for the town’s 250th anniversary, the Sestercentennial, which is going to be celebrated with a number of events in 2017. It was the original intention to propose this seal as a future permanent seal as well.

But not all residents in attendance at last Monday’s meeting felt the Board of Selectmen could, or should, decide on the town’s seal.

While all agreed it was well-designed and thoughtfully constructed, some worried about the placement of a church on the logo.

“It is absolutely beautiful, but I have a sensitivity point,” said resident Sara Sobel. “The Congregational Church is a well-established and beautiful symbol of town, but I’m wondering about the inclusivity of it, given other houses of worship in the area. There are other strong symbols that are not necessarily religious in nature.”

The new seal designed by Rosa will be used to help “brand” the celebration of Redding’s 250th anniversary, but further discussion will continue on designing a permanent seal, or adopting Rosa’s as an official seal.

“The permanent logo, maybe that’s what we need more time to discuss,” said First Selectman Julia Pemberton. “The idea for this being a permanent seal, we’re not there yet.”