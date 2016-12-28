Despite making a 1-0 lead stick for nearly two whole periods the Joel Barlow High hockey team lost 6-1 to Newtown on Wednesday, Dec.28, at the Danbury Arena. It marked the second straight time Barlow lost 6-1 after taking an early lead.

The Falcons went up in the first period on a goal by Vincent Marsili, who took a feed from Kyle Converse. Grant Ciccarello also had an assist.

Newtown was held scoreless until the last minute of the second quarter when it scored twice within a 40-second span to take the lead into the break.

By then the momentum belonged to the Nighthawks, who scored four more times in the final period to put the game out of Barlow’s reach.

The Falcons are now 0-2 overall.