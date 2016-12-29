Eleven-year old Reddingite has donated 1,000 teddy bears to fire departments

Each year, children around the United States grab their mothers’ water pitchers, a stack of dollar-store cups, and a cardboard sign and begin their first venture into free enterprise: the lemonade stand.

But while most kids just want to make a couple of bucks for a trip to the ice cream parlor, Reddingite Vlad Schwindeman-Romano always had a different idea in mind for his lemonade stand’s proceeds.

“I’ve always wanted to have a lemonade stand, since I was 6,” the 11-year-old Reddingite said during an interview last week.

“I was like, OK, a lemonade stand. Well, Vlad, what are you going to do with the money?” his mother, Marian Schwindeman, asked.

“‘I’m not going to keep it, Mom,” she remembered him saying. “I’m going to give it away to the fire department for teddy bears.”

Vlad’s perspective hasn’t changed since the first time he set up a lemonade stand five years ago. He continues to operate lemonade stands in Connecticut and on vacation on Cape Cod and uses the proceeds to donate stuffed teddy bears to local fire departments.

Firefighters give the teddy bears to children who have to ride in the ambulance, or have been pushed out of their home by fire or disaster.

When Vlad was 3, he came down with a high-grade fever and rode in the ambulance to the hospital, inspiring his decision to donate teddy bears.

“I was really scared, and firefighter Dave gave me a little teddy bear on my chest,” he remembers about the incident.

“He was going in and out of consciousness, but you could see he had such a little, tiny smile” when firefighters handed him the bear, his mother said.

“I don’t get anything out of it, anything except the happiness I get from doing it,” Vlad said, “that I did something good today.”

Since he began his project, he’s donated more than 1,000 teddy bears to fire departments in Danbury, Norwalk and Redding, among others. Last Friday, he donated 100 teddy bears to the Danbury Fire Department.

“We get letters from firefighters sometimes,” Vlad said. “One from New Haven said: ‘Last night at midnight a condo burnt down, and there’s a little girl who lived there and was really sad. We gave her a teddy bear and it made her feel better.’

“All I could think was, ‘Wow, I did help someone else.’ I really only do it for the kids,” he said.

He purchases the bears at cost from the Melissa & Doug toy company, located in Wilton, and also occasionally accepts donations of new bears.

The lemonade stand

A young man with a taste for refinement — his favorite clothing store is Brooks Brothers and he enjoys wearing ties — Vlad is particular in the way he runs the “business” of his non-profit.

“It’s fun to be creative, but then you do have to follow some guidelines,” Vlad said. “We only use Paul Newman’s lemonade. You need standards for the brand. If you go to our lemonade stand in Fairfield it should be the same as the original.

“If you’re in the Ralph Lauren store and they didn’t have the same products, you’d be disappointed,” he said. “If the store doesn’t have Paul Newman’s that day, I won’t do a stand.”

He sets up his stand in Connecticut, in front of stores like True Value hardware in downtown Bethel, and outside the family’s rental home while on vacation in Cape Cod.

“All you can hear all day is Vlad shouting, ‘Lemonade! Teddy bears! Cookies!’ It’s all you can hear all day. We give the neighbors free lemonade so they don’t complain,” Vlad’s mother said, laughing.

“The timing of it is very important,” Vlad said. “For the first two days, we’re really just trying to figure out what time is best for it.”

“This year, the afternoon was really the rush,” his mother added. “But early in the morning can be good, too.”

One of the wonders of operating a lemonade stand, Vlad said, is constantly meeting new people.

“It’s kind of weird, because you don’t really know them, but in two minutes you know a lot about them,” he said.

“We’ve met a bike rider who was trying to go all the way across Massachusetts in a race against his friend,” his mother said. “We’ve met people from all over the world. In the summer a lot of young people from Eastern European countries come to Cape Cod to drive pedicabs — they’re always dying of thirst.”

Information: http://www.theteddybearfund.org.