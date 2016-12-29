Obituary: Barry Robinson, 81

Barry Robinson, 81, of Redding, the husband of Myrna (Becker) Robinson, died on Dec. 27, 2016.

Barry was born in Cambridge, Mass. on Oct. 9, 1935; son of the late Henry and Sally (Elion) Robinson.

He attended Boston Latin School and then later attended the University of Rochester where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While attending the University of Rochester, Barry founded WRUR the campus radio station. He also served in the United States Air Force.

Barry was an Optics Program Manager for the Perkin Elmer Corporation of Danbury. He enjoyed baking breads and pastries, photography and as a guitar player, he had a lifelong love of music, including jazz and folk. He was an active biker, runner, walker and kayaker as well.

Barry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Myrna and their daughter, Lisa Matyas and her husband, Jake. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Luke, Julia, Cale, Dustin and Mikki. In addition to his wife, daughter and grandchildren, Barry is survived by a brother, Donald Robinson and a sister, Elaine Robinson.

He was predeceased by his son, Mark.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield was in charge of arrangements.