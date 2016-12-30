Injury and illness took their toll on the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team the week before Christmas.

The Falcons had a depleted lineup when they took part in East Haven’s Tip-Off Tournament. Without several starters on the court, they came up short in both contests.

“We have been battling injury and illness now for over a week,” said Barlow head coach Joe Carollo. “We were not at full strength.”

Visiting East Haven, the Falcons had only eight players. They were also taking on a fast team that played a very up-tempo game, winning 69-40.

One of the top teams in the Southern Connecticut Conference, East Haven was guard-oriented and had many three-point shooters, according to Carollo. He added that Barlow did rebound well as a team, and got scoring from six players.

Shannon Gilbert led the Falcons with 13 points, including one three-pointer. Kinsey Colby had eight.

Lily Taeuber and Emma Scavo each had seven. Annie Tamallanca had one three-pointer and Scotland Davis chipped in with two points.

With the injury and illness bug, sophomores Davis and Julia Shapiro have been playing a lot of minutes and both of them have been contributing with very good defense as well as making contributions on offense, according to Carollo.

For the consolation game the Falcons faced a tough and deep Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference team in Norwalk. Again they they were missing several varsity players, and lost a hard-fought game 52-45.

Norwalk’s height and speed caused some early problems for Barlow’s man-to-man defense. When it switched to zone it did a better job of limiting the Bears’ scoring opportunities.

Despite again having only eight players, the Falcons got many easy baskets in transition, which is a focus of the team. Gilbert had a career high with 22 points, including four three-pointers.

Taeuber, still battling injury, scored 13 points on a variety of very difficult drives to the basket, often scoring over much taller players with either hand.

Scavo continued her consistent scoring with five points. Davis had three and Tamallanca had two.

Barlow, now 3-2 overall, takes part in the Sacred Heart Holiday Tournament on Friday and hosts Stratford on Tuesday at 7 p.m.