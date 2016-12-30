The Redding Pilot

John Read musicians spread holiday cheer

By Joanna Albanese and Alex Ciardullo, John Read Middle School on December 30, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

jrms-convalensence

Chamber Choir and Chamber Ensemble students from John Read Middle School spent Thursday, Dec. 15, once again spreading holiday cheer with their music. This time the destinations were Danbury Hospital and Pope John Paul II convalescence center.

At the hospital, choral students under the direction of teacher David Ebert split into roving caroling groups while the string players — who were directed by teacher Donna Edwards — played a seasonal concert for over 45 minutes in the main lobby.  

Students were able to visit several hospital floors and even sang in the waiting room of Praxair Center.

“I love coming to Danbury Hospital to visit every year. We could tell by the looks on their faces the patients in the Praxair waiting room really appreciated our performance,” said student Zach Goldman.

Later in the day, students traveled to the Pope John Paul II convalescence center which is also located in Danbury.

Once again the group split, and while the Chamber Ensemble performed in one dining hall the Chamber Choir students sang in the adjacent dining room.  

While the Pope John Paul facility has a wide range of resident needs, this may have been even more poignant, as the residents are of a full-time, long-term nature and seldom leave the facility.

Joanna Albanese and Alex Ciardullo, John Read Middle School


