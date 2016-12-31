EMT courses and recertifications are available in January

Residents can start EMT-B classes locally in January, as Fairfield University is offering a certification course, and Easton EMS is offering certification courses.

Certification in Fairfield

Fairfield University’s Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with the Town of Trumbull’s Emergency Medical Services, will offer an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic Course from January 18 to May 6, 2017.

The course will be held on the campus of Fairfield University on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and some Saturdays. This course meets education requirements established by the State of Connecticut and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and is requisite for EMT certification.

With a total of approximately 160 hours of classes, this comprehensive EMT course meets the state requirement of instruction and practice necessary for registration for the two-part examination. Successful completion of the course and, by extension, the exam, ensures EMT certification through the National Registry in participating states.

The cost of the course is $985, not including textbooks. Upon completion of the class, there is an additional state testing fee of approximately $100.

For more information or to register for the course, contact Frank Ficko of the Fairfield University Department of Public Safety at (203) 254-5524 or visit www.fairfield.edu/emt.

Recert

Re-certification in Easton

The Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service will hold an emergency medical technician recertification class and an emergency medical responder recertification class in January.

The cost for participants is EMR, $150; EMT, $250.

Classes will take place at headquarters, 448 Sport Hill Road, Easton.

Interested candidates can call headquarters at 203-452-9595)to sign up. Questions can also be directed to Sandra Snyder, director of training.

EMR recertification

Instructor: Gabe Meszaros Sr. EMS I. Classes are Jan.10, 6 to 10 p.m.; Jan. 12, 6 to 10 p.m.;

Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EMT recertification

Instructor: John Snyder EMS I. Jan. 20, 6 to 10 p.m., CPR only; Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.