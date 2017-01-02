This week on HAN: Two defending champs, lots of hoops

Six FCIAC basketball teams help us get 2017 off to a big start this week on HAN Network. Along with hoops, we’ll feature several hours of local news, sports and more in-studio programming. Check out the details and links below:

All but one of our studio shows return after being off for the holidays last week. Along with daily doses of southwestern Connecticut news from Kate Czaplinski on Coffee Break this week, we’ll have live editions of Nutmeg Sports, The Drive, CT Pulse and Yankee Fisherman. Monday’s HAN Arts & Leisure returns next week.

Live Connecticut Sports: The holiday high school basketball tournaments are done and the regular season is hitting its stride this week. We’ll feature three live FCIAC basketball games featuring the boys and girls’ defending champions this week (the team records below are as of Sunday night):

Boys Basketball: Defending FCIAC boys basketball champion Westhill (1-2) hosts Bridgeport Central (0-1) in boys basketball on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Stamford.

Boys Basketball: Defending FCIAC girls basketball champion Stamford (5-0) hosts early-season contender Ridgefield (4-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Norwalk (3-2) boys basketball travels to Trumbull to take on St. Joseph (2-1) on Friday night as

Next week: We’ll have Norwalk vs. Trumbull boys ice hockey, Ridgefield at Danbury boys basketball, along with more hockey and basketball. View the complete broadcast schedule here.

HAN On Demand: Two big FCIAC rivalries were featured live on HAN last week. And you can watch those games and any others for free on HAN On Demand. Here are direct links to Darien vs. New Canaan boys ice hockey, Brien McMahon vs. Norwalk boys basketball and Joel Barlow vs. Capital Prep boys basketball.

HAN News: Kate Czaplinski brings you the latest Connecticut news: from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his daily look back in history.

HAN Studio Programs: From politics to sports, to life to fishing, be sure to check out our other studio programs:

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Next Tuesday-Thursday, 2 PM

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and the rest of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. A&L returns next week!

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start, the live streams of our studio shows usually begin two to five minutes before the show is scheduled to begin. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

