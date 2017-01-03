21-year old arrested for taking vehicle without permission

John Shaban Jr., 21 of Redding, was arrested for taking a vehicle without permission on Friday, Dec. 24.

Shaban Jr. is the son of former State Rep. John Shaban.

According to police, a relative of Shaban Jr. called police on Friday, Dec. 24 to report a family car had been taken by the 21-year old without permission.

Bethel police located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Redding police arrived on scene and charged the driver, Shaban Jr., with driving a vehicle without permission.

He was released on $100 bond and is due in court on Friday, Jan. 6.