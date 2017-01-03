The Redding Pilot

Letter: Town Seal should represent our open, inclusive community

By Redding Pilot on January 3, 2017

To the Editor:

A town seal is the first impression somebody has of our community when they receive official notices from our town government. Last week, I was proud to speak up alongside former Board of Education Chair Sara Sobel in raising concerns about the adoption of a new town seal proposed at December’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

Deborah Rosa’s design is absolutely elegant and stunning. It beautifully reflects who we’ve been as a community; however, we also must respect history while applying modern thought.To have this logo for the sestercentennial of our town is perfectly fine, but it should not represent us going forward beyond 2017.

While I myself have been to this church countless times at Eagle Scout ceremonies and can fully appreciate the importance it holds to members of the community (and to the history of our town), I still hold the position that having it on the town seal is an unwise decision. It is my conviction that it would violate the everlasting principle of “separation of Church and State”, as laid out by Supreme Court jurisprudence.

I believe that our new seal should include the Old Town House and the gazebo — places of government and community; connecting the past to the present. Another such option could be the Umpawaug Schoolhouse as a tribute to our community’s dedication and commitment to education.

I would encourage the Board of Selectmen to empanel a sub-committee of the Board of Selectmen to be a conduit for the public to provide adequate input. This sub-committee can be comprised of all major stakeholders — a representative of the Historical Society, the Town Clerk, a local artist, local businesses, education representation and any others groups who the Board of Selectmen deem appropriate. We live in an inclusive community where all are respected, tolerated and valued. Ultimately, discussions like this should be held out in the open, so the entire community can be aware of what is going on.

John Board

Redding

