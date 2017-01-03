The Redding Pilot

New Pond Farm offers Winter Shakespeare for teens

By Redding Pilot on January 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News · 0 Comments

Actors in a Summer Shakespeare program previously put on by New Pond Farm.

Young men and women can join accomplished actress and educator Julia Levo at New Pond Farm, on Marchant Road, for a Winter Shakespeare program this year.

The program runs on Monday evenings from Jan. 23 to March 27 (excluding Feb. 20) from 7 to 9 p.m.

Students will delve into a comprehensive exploration of scenes and monologues from some of Shakespeare’s greatest plays, including Richard the III, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Othello, and more. The program will explore these in an intensive eight-week acting program designed exclusively for middle and high school students.

Students will develop skills in character development, vocal technique, acting craft, and text analysis. Key scenes and monologues (using non-traditional casting) will be woven together and performed for an invited audience during the last class.

This eight-week program costs $250 for New Pond Farm members and $275 for non-members.

Register online at www.newpondfarm.org or by calling (203) 938-2117.

