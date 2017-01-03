Obituary: John Michael ‘Jack’ Slavinsky

John Michael (Jack) Slavinsky passed away peacefully on December 27 with his loving wife,Ellen, at his side. He was the son of the late John and Katherine Slavinsky of Stamford, born October 28, 1943.

Jack battled a rare bone marrow disease, myelofibrosis, courageously for several years. Nevertheless, he always found the strength to enjoy his family and friends and share his laughter and delight in the gifts that life brings.

Jack grew up in the Glenbrook village of Stamford and attended Stark School and Burdick Junior High prior to graduating from Stamford Catholic High School. Subsequently, Jack earned a Bachelor’s degree, majoring in English Literature, from the University of Bridgeport and a Master’s degree from Western Connecticut State University. While a student at Stamford Catholic, Jack played as a lineman for the first varsity football team in the school’s history under the tutelage of Bob Lynch, a man who provided Jack with inspiration, wisdom, and a friendship that became uniquely special through the years. Jack later played football and lacrosse for the University of Bridgeport while completing undergraduate studies.

Jack’s great love for the sport of football and his enduring interest in literature blended to create a lifelong career as a teacher and coach. Jack returned to his alma mater, Stamford Catholic, as an assistant coach working with legendary coaches Bob Horan and Joe Anzalone. Later, Jack assumed the head coaching responsibilities and guided his Crusaders to the Fairfield County Championship. Following his retirement, Jack continued to coach and teach, assisting his brother, Bob, at Pomperaug High School and then at Fairfield Prep where Jack was recognized as Educator of the Year. In recognition for his contributions to Stamford Catholic, Jack was honored by the First Down Club and became a member in their Hall of Fame. Additionally, Jack was bestowed membership to the Stamford Old Timers’ Association Hall of Fame honoring his efforts associated with Stamford youth and the Stamford sports tradition.

Family, friends, football, and fly fishing were his greatest loves and provided Jack with the opportunity to travel and make new friends throughout his lifetime. Indeed the years that he spent with his wife, Ellen, at their home in Montana were some of the happiest and most cherished moments of his life. Everyone was always welcome in their home to share in the fruits of Jack’s cooking and hospitality. The friendships created through football and fly fishing became a source of strength and comfort during his illness. Boyhood friends from those early Stamford Catholic teams, teaching and coaching colleagues, and fly fishing buddies from his later years collectively formed a brotherhood and alliance of support for which Jack was deeply grateful.

Jack was a generous man who would happily share his table, gladly provide time for his students, offer time and wisdom to young coaches, and unconditionally give his love to his family and friends. He taught us many things, the most important being the importance of love, forgiveness, moral courage, and loyalty.

Jack is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ellen, who was a constant source of strength and inspiration to him. Also, he is survived by his devoted brother, Bob, and his wife, Jennifer; his loving nephew, John Bernard, and nieces, Ava Marie and Katherine Grace Slavinsky, all of Redding. Jack also leaves many cousins, friends, former players, and friends of the coaching fraternity, all of whom he cherished dearly. In addition, he leaves his loyal, good dog, Jake.

The Slavinsky family will receive the sympathy and condolences of friends and family on Thursday, January 5 from 5 to 8 at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 Church Street Georgetown. Funeral services will be held at St. Maurice R.C. Church, 358 Glenbrook Road, Stamford on Saturday, January 7 at 11AM. Interment will be private.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the Bouton Funeral Home, Georgetown, Connecticut. Those desiring to do so may offer contributions to the Regional Hospice of Danbury, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT.

— by the family