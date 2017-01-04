Dunsby sworn in to Connecticut House of Representatives

Republican Adam Dunsby was sworn into office this morning as the new representative for the Connecticut Legislature’s 135th House District.

The ceremony took place at the state capitol building in Hartford and ushers in the 2017 legislative session. Lawmakers will be faced with the challenge of creating a budget in the next five months as the state faces a deficit, and dismal financial problems loom ahead.

Dunsby replaces Republican John Shaban of Redding who ran unsuccessfully for the 4th District U.S. House seat against Democratic incumbent Jim Himes. Shaban did not seek reelection to the 135th state House seat.

Dunsby is among the new faces in the Connecticut House where Republicans gained eight seats. Democrats remain in control, but have a narrower majority of 78 to 72 seats. Malloy is appointing Democrat Stephen Dargan from West Haven to the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles, so there will be one vacant Democratic seat.

The 135th District covers Easton, Redding and Weston. Cuts to the Educational Cost Sharing grants for these towns were made in the spring, and last week, they learned of additional cuts. Dunsby and fellow legislators will have to grapple with reduced school funding, under-funded state pensions and calls for legalizing pot, among a potpourri of topics on the 2017 agenda.

Dunsby is serving his second term as first selectman of Easton, a part-time position, which he will continue to occupy. The state representative seat is also a part-time seat. Both offices receive part-time pay.

Prior to his election as first selectman, Dunsby served on Easton’s Board of Education and Conservation Commission. He worked for 18 years in the investment industry, helping to found two companies.

Dunsby received his undergraduate and doctoral degrees in finance from the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife, Cathy, are the parents of four children, all of whom have attended Easton’s public schools.