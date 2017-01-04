Police are investigating aggravated assault that occurred in Redding

A possible aggravated assault that occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, is being investigated by Redding police.

According to police Chief Doug Fuchs, a juvenile male flagged down a Redding police cruiser on Sunday morning and had apparent signs of being assaulted.

The young man was taken to the Redding Police Department before being transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe his injuries were the result of either a fight or an assault that occurred at a youth party that evening on Newtown Turnpike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redding police Sgt. Quinn at 203-938-3400.