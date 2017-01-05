The first meet of the season showed that a few athletes of the Joel Barlow High indoor track team are already up to speed

The Falcons participated in the North Shore Invitational at the Armory in New York City on Dec. 26. One of the largest and most prestigious indoor meets on the East Coast, it featured more than 80 teams from five different states.

Senior Milan Spisek won the pole vault event with a height of 14 feet, 7.4 inches. Spisek is the defending Class M State and South-West Conference champ, and his performance placed him 10th nationally in pole vault competition and also raised his own Barlow pole vault school record.

Mike Bortolot competed in the championship heat of the 1,600 meters (metric mile) and finished second with a time of 4:29.35. A senior, he outran a large pack at the finish line. His time places him 29th nationally. Max Triano also competed in the 1,600 and finished 78th in 5:03.37 seconds.

Senior Ben Ruffing took third in the 1,000-meter championship race with a 2:34.23. Ruffing chased down the two lead runners on the last lap, only to fall a few feet short of capturing first. This broke the Barlow record he set last season by more than two seconds and places him 10th nationally.

Others competing for Barlow were Jake Cavanaugh in the 300-meter sprint with a time of 41.01 to take 140th out of 285 runners. Ben Wunder also competed in the shot put and had a distance of 32’ 11” for 47th out of 94 competitors.

The Falcons team looks to improve its performance at the SWC Developmental meet at Wesleyan University on Saturday, Jan. 7.