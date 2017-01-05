Redding chef opens sixth restaurant in Connecticut

When chef Prasad Chirnomula moved to the United States from Hyderabad, India, in 1986, he figured his education and experience would let him enter the American hospitality industry at about the same level he had achieved in his home country. Back home, he’d been the director of a Ritz hotel, managing dozens of workers in a given day.

“When I came in back then, my expectations were that I’d be given a nice office and a couple of assistants and I would have this dream job of bigger management at a bigger establishment,” Chirnomula said by phone last week.

“But then reality hit me. I didn’t even know the seasons of the year here. I didn’t know I had to face winter snowstorms and colder weather. When I got the job, I started walking from home to the job without even having gloves. I didn’t know what cold weather was.

“In India, I was wearing a three-piece suit and polished shoes and a chauffeur would pick me up. Here, I’d take a bus to the kitchen and I wasn’t in a manager’s position. I was probably a level lower than the cook, preparing hundreds of chickens a day.”

Chirnomula, a Redding resident, nonetheless persevered in the United States, and last month opened his sixth restaurant in Connecticut — INDIA in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square. He is also the owner of Thali, a restaurant at the Days Inn on the Redding-Ridgefield border, and four others in Connecticut.

“Here I am cleaning dishes and making bread at 6 a.m. thinking, ‘This is not for me, maybe. Why am I doing this and working so hard?’

“But another day quickly came when I moved to a restaurant in New York City, entered the kitchen, and changed my position very quickly.

“I use this as an example when I get the chance to talk to my own staff members. The only reason why I am successful is because I’ve been in every position in the kitchen,” he said. “I tell them honestly the reason I can work with you guys is because I’ve worked every job you have: bartender, dishwasher, cook, manager, waiter, busboy.”

Now, 30 years since immigrating to the United States, one of the constant challenges of managing an Indian restaurant, Chirnomula said, is both serving and educating his newest customers.

“There is a general perception — whether someone has had Indian food or not — that it is made of two things: It is very hot and it is all curry.

“If I do a blind poll and call 10 people in 10 homes, probably seven would say, ‘Literally, I hate Indian food,’ whether they’ve tried it or not due to the term curry or the term hot.”

But, the chef says, Indian food is not simply the combination of those terms. Instead, he suggests, his menus are as complex and varied as those in a French restaurant.

“We don’t have curry in the kitchen,” he added. “That’s just a terminology where someone decided ‘this’ is curry. You can’t just dust curry powder on a dish.

“Our food has as many ingredients as a craft cocktail bar,” he said. “We’re not just preparing sauce out of a bottle. Everything is really from scratch in this kitchen.

“I always say that people should feel comfortable trying things out, and coming to talk to the manager who can help them out on the menu. I’ve converted many people who thought they didn’t like this food.”

His new location in West Hartford, Chirnomula said, is the smallest he’s ever opened, but the public response has been encouraging.

“The response has been huge,” he said. “I didn’t quite know this [when planning the restaurant], but I’ve earned some name recognition and it’s a hot location there now. We just opened a couple of weeks back, but I’ve been saying I should have opened this store eight years ago.”

The success of the venture has also been encouraging Chirnomula to consider updating the rest of his restaurants to keep up with industry changes.

“I believe in hard work, determination and vision, and I know things are not green all the time. It’s a tough business and you’ve got to stay on top of the game,” he said.

He’s going to begin looking to update his New Haven and Redding restaurants in February, Chirnomula said.

“I’m ready to rebrand a couple of the restaurants. It has been a while, so they are feeling a little tired. Every business needs to stay fresh at some point. I’m going to try out a newer menu and maybe even a brand name change.”

Information: www.thali.com.