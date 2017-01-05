Taxes must be paid this month to avoid late payment penalties

The second installment of real estate and personal property taxes on the Redding grand list as of Oct. 1, 2015, are due and payable Jan. 1, 2017.

Tax bills were mailed last June. Failure to receive a tax bill does not exempt one from payment of tax or late payment penalty.

Tax bills may be viewed and/or paid online by going to www.townofreddingct.org.

Real estate and personal property taxes are due Jan. 1, 2017. Payments are not considered delinquent if received or postmarked by Feb. 1, 2017. Payments postmarked Feb. 2, 2017, or brought to the office on or after Feb. 2, 2017, will be considered delinquent and will carry an interest penalty of 3%. Interest will be charged at the rate of 18% annually or 1.5% percent per month, in accordance with Connecticut law.

There is a $2 minimum interest charge per installment.

Supplemental motor vehicle taxes

Supplemental motor vehicle taxes on the grand list as of Oct. 1, 2015, are due and payable in full on Jan. 1, 2017. Supplemental motor vehicle taxes for vehicles that were not registered on Oct. 1, 2015, but registered subsequent to Oct. 2, 2015, and prior to Aug. 1, 2016, are prorated from the month of registration.

Payments and interest charges are due as stated above.

The tax collector’s office is open Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 to 6. Town Hall is closed on Fridays.

Questions concerning assessments and/or motor vehicles that have been sold, lost or stolen or are no longer owned should be addressed to the assessor’s office at 203-938-2626. For questions concerning back taxes, payments or payment arrangements, call the tax collector at 203-938-2706.