Gymnastics preview: Falcons get new coach

Darcy Riehl is looking forward to working with the Joel Barlow High girls gymnastics team in the upcoming season.

As the team’s new coach, she inherits a program that has a fair amount of experience. Although it is hard to say at this point what the team could accomplish in the coming months, she thinks they should do well as a team and not just as individuals.

“I’m hopeful,” said Riehl, whose team has been practicing for a month now. “They seem well-rounded.”

With only six gymnasts, the Falcons will again be a small group in terms of numbers. All, however, are familiar with competitive gymnastics.

Riehl also brings much coaching experience to Barlow, having led the gymnastics team at Fairfield Warde for 20 years. She also runs the Gymnastics and Cheerleading Academy of Connecticut in Fairfield. At Barlow, she succeeds Megan Cebulski, who stepped down after three seasons with the team.

For much of the preseason the Falcons have been working with a choreographer for their floor routines. They have also been doing a lot of conditioning exercises in order to avoid injury.

The Falcons did graduate a few experienced gymnasts since last season, including former captains Kyleigh Dumas and Kaitlyn Hirsch, both all-around gymnasts. Dumas was named to the All-South-West Conference first team, and Hirsch was an All-SWC honorable mention.

Sydney North, who competed in a variety of events, has also graduated.

A younger group this season, the Falcons will have just one senior. They will count on captain Kate DiBella as an all-around gymnast.

They will have a couple of experienced juniors in Jenna DeVellis (All-SWC honorable mention) as well as Charlotte Leibell, who both scored points for the Falcons last season. Sophomore Nanette Carello is another experienced gymnast who will contribute to the success of the team.

Barlow also has two newcomers this season: Katie Matsuoka and Liberty Nocito.

“We’re going to have a lot of depth,” said Riehl. “Most of the kids will be able to compete all-around. It’s a great group of kids.”

While the Falcons have not yet set any formal goals this season, they hope to qualify for the state Class S tournament again. They will soon see how well they stack up against the competition when they open the season taking part in the Pomperaug Invitational this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. in Southbury.