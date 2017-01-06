The top news stories in Redding from July to December, 2016

According to Web traffic data, the following five stories were the most read pieces of news on TheReddingPilot.com from July to December, 2016.

An illegal dog kennel in town

According to Redding police, Kathryn Stergue, 49 of 562 Redding Road, was arrested on a warrant for cruelty to animals, operating a kennel without a license, failure to inoculate an animal, and failure to acquire a dog license in August.

Redding Police initially opened the investigation into Stergue’s kennel after a dog that had been boarded at the Redding Road home was killed by Stergue’s own dog. The case was handed over to state authorities to complete the investigation.

“Our officers were involved in an incident where a dog [at 562 Redding Road] attacked and killed another dog at the residence,” Fuchs said Monday.

The owner appeared to be operating “some kind of doggie day care without a license, and a dog that was in [Stergue’s] care was killed by her own dog,” he said.

Georgetown Saloon closes, again

For the third time in four years the Georgetown Saloon has closed its doors to business.

The now-infamous restaurant and live music venue was once a staple of the Georgetown restaurant scene, but recent owners have been unable to keep the restaurant running for any significant period of time.

The most recent iteration was initially restored and operated by Bob Manere, of Bethel, but he left the partnership that owned the business before the restaurant closed.

The Saloon was previously owned by Kris Forland of Wilton but was only open from November 2014 to March 2015 after a significant renovation.

Before Forland purchased the restaurant, it was vacant for two years after Nancy Silverman, of Redding, closed the venue in 2012. Silverman owned the Saloon for seven years.

Jordan Wright passes away

Jordan Wright, a 40-year-old Reddingite who owned the Redding Ridge Market and the Redding Roadhouse, passed away in November after a long battle with bone cancer that began in 2008.

Wright was well known in town as a Joel Barlow High School football coach beginning in 2007, but had originally moved into town in 2000, when he built his first house.

“An avid football fan, former player, and fierce competitor, in 2007 Jordan returned to his alma mater to coach freshman football. In coaching he found his true calling, mentoring hundreds of young men. For eight seasons he instructed, encouraged, and pushed his boys to try harder,” an obituary from the Wright family read.

“Despite a tragic diagnosis of bone cancer in 2008, he seldom missed practices or games where he heroically waved his crutches with every completed pass. With his building career on hold, Jordan sought out new challenges, first reinvigorating the Redding Ridge Market in 2011, and then taking on the Redding Roadhouse in 2014.

“His unique understanding of the spirit of Redding enabled him to breathe life back into these meeting places. These were his gifts to the town he loved.”

A dog park for Redding?

Max Daignault, a Joel Barlow High School junior, proposed the construction of a modest dog park near the Redding Community Center at a December Board of Selectmen meeting.

His dog park idea was previously given the go-ahead by the Redding Park & Recreation Commission, and will now be passed onto the Planning Commission for review.

Daignault said he plans to fund the construction of the dog park by soliciting donations, so the park “doesn’t cut into people’s taxes.”

“The town may have to take a vote on whether to approve the park or not, but we want to do the financing through donations,” Daignault said. He estimates the total cost of the park will be about $10,000 for fencing, benches and brush clearing.

Daignault says he plans to raise money for the dog park the winter, so the town can hopefully begin building the park’s fences in the spring or summer of 2017.

40 Barlow students are trained in Mental Health First Aid

Forty-seven students who currently attend Joel Barlow High School are trained to help identify those around them who might be in need of mental health support, thanks to a program that has been offered for the last two years.

Youth Mental Health First Aid training is in its second year of operation at Barlow, and is run by school social worker Maryanne Pieratti.

“Kids talk to other kids before they ever come to a counselor,” Pieratti said in an interview in November. “It’s important for those kids to know how to respond. We’re not training them to become counselors, but to know when they should come to an adult.”

Students involved in the program attend a daylong training session as an “in-school field trip,” Pieratti said, and follow up on their skills five to six times a year on Academy Days at the school. The daylong sessions have so far been offered once a school year — in January 2016 and October 2016 so far — and students who chose to attend are expected to continue participating in the program throughout their time at Joel Barlow.

“I’ve spoken to all of the students personally, who were self-referred or recommended to me,” Pieratti said. “This is not a one-time deal. They’re signed on for all four years. Training is a one-day thing, but we meet regularly.”