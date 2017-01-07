The Redding Pilot

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow predicted for Fairfield County Saturday, up to seven inches possible

By Susan Shultz on January 7, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

screen-shot-2017-01-07-at-8-37-14-am

The National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory today for Southeast Connecticut, Long Island and New York City that remains in effect until 1 am. Heavy snow is expected to fall beginning Saturday morning, moderately at times during the late morning and afternoon, and tapering off in the early evening. An accumulation of approximately three to seven inches is possible in Fairfield County.

The temperatures will be in the low 20’s. The snow could impact travel as visibility could be down to one half a mile at times. A winter weather advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain can cause travel difficulties. Motorists are advised to be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility and to use caution when driving.





Full weekend forecast:




Saturday


Snow, mainly after 10am. Steady temperature around 21. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.






Saturday night


A 50 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values between zero and 5. North wind 9 to 14 mph.






Sunday


Isolated snow showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.






Sunday Night


Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph.






Monday


Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.






No related posts.



            

            

                
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 
                                                

                    

                                                    
                                Previous Post
                                New laws for 2017 include hike in minimum wage
                            
                                                    

                    

                


              

            

        

				        

                        

                
About author

                

                    Susan Shultz                    
Susan Shultz

                   
                 

                

            

            
           

            
            
        

				
                

            
            
            
            
     
						
        

        
    


    

    
    
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement


    


    




 







            
 
            

                


                                                        

            

            


            
                

                    
                        The Redding Pilot                    
                

                

					                


            
            
            

            

                
                
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877
            

            

                
Designed by WPSHOWER

                
Powered by WordPress