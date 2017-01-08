The holidays are over and 2017 is in full swing this week at HAN Network and in Connecticut winter sports. All of our studio shows are back at their regular times this week and we’ll feature more live FCIAC basketball and ice hockey. Here’s what you can watch on HAN Network the week of Monday, Jan. 9, 2016:

Along with daily doses of southwestern Connecticut news from Kate Czaplinski on Coffee Break this week, we’ll have live editions of Nutmeg Sports, HAN Arts & Leisure, The Drive, CT Pulse, and Yankee Fisherman.

Live Connecticut Sports: This week we’ll be working toward a Friday rematch of last season’s FCIAC boys basketball championship. But first, we’ll cover our first hockey game of the season at the Rinks of Shelton, see the top two girls hockey teams in the league, and watch a couple rivals on the hardcourt. The team records below are as of Saturday morning:

Boys Hockey: The Norwalk-McMahon co-op (2-4) travels to the Rinks of Shelton to take on Trumbull (2-2) in their first FCIAC game of the season on Monday at 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Rivals Ridgefield and Danbury, both off to 5-2 starts, meet in the Hat City on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey: Greenwich and New Canaan, both undefeated in FCIAC play, meet for a late night game at the Darien Ice House on Wednesday at 8:10 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Danbury and Westhill, the two finalists in last year’s FCIAC boys basketball tournament, meet again for the first time since the Vikings won their second FCIAC title in a row. Coverage starts at 6:40 p.m. on Friday.

HAN On Demand: This past week featured a lot of hoops. And you can watch those games and any others for free on HAN On Demand. Here are direct links to Bridgeport Central vs. Westhill boys basketball, Ridgefield vs. Stamford girls basketball and Norwalk vs. St. Joseph boys basketball.

HAN Studio Programs: From politics to sports, to life to fishing, be sure to check out our other studio programs:

Coffee Break: Kate Czaplinski brings you the latest Connecticut news: from Fairfield County to Hartford. Weekdays, 11 AM

Along with Kate, Frank Granito has the latest local sports and weather; and Donald Eng keeps everyone guessing with his daily look back in history.

Nutmeg Sports: Frank Granito talks Connecticut sports with those who compete and cover the big and little sports in southwestern Connecticut and beyond. Frank is joined four days a week by HAN reporters and editors, including Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe, Bill Bloxsom, Tim Murphy and more. Monday-Thursday, 2 PM

HAN Arts & Leisure: Sally Sanders and Steve Coulter take a look at the local arts scene and more, including in-depth movie reviews with the Reel Dad, Mark Schumann, and guests that include performers, artists and organizers of Connecticut events. A&L returns next week!

The Drive: Denise DiGrgioli’s motivational show returns this week. Denise’s show is about people, ideas and organizations that move us forward, consciously and mindfully. Tuesday, 12:30 PM

CT Pulse: Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher take a look at local government, politics and news. Guests include politicians, newsmakers, journalists and more. And HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith previews his work for our weekly newspapers and websites. Wednesday, 12:30 PM

Yankee Fisherman: Join John Kovach for a look at the world of fishing and conservation in and around Connecticut, New York and the rest of New England. Thursday, 1 PM

