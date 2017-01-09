Obituary: Anne Betts Emmerson Oller, 88

Anne Betts Emmerson Oller, of Georgetown, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2016, at the age of 88, in Worcester, Massachusetts. The daughter of Laura Beach Emmerson and Arthur Cecil Emmerson, Anne was born and raised in Norwalk Connecticut; was the beloved mother of eight children; and touched people wherever she lived with her gentle grace and kindness.

A 1950 graduate of the College of New Rochelle with a degree in Biology, Anne was a perennial student and was fascinated by history, archaeology, and science. She played piano, and had a passion for classical music and reading.

Anne had a deep love of nature and enjoyed gardening and the woods and shorelines of Connecticut. She especially loved visits with her family to Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, and in later years was also entranced by Tower Hill Botanical Garden in West Boylston, Massachusetts. Anne’s sense of wonder illuminated everything she turned her attention to, whether the smallest flower or an underappreciated spider. When entering or leaving her home, we were reminded by a small sign to “Celebrate Mother Nature.”

She was also an active member of the Norwalk-Village Green Chapter of the DAR in Norwalk, Connecticut, and avidly supported awareness of Cornelia de Lange Syndrome.

Anne was married to her late husband, Walter James Oller, Sr. for 49 years. She was predeceased by four of her children: Walter James Oller, Jr., Matthew Arthur Oller, Kathleen Elizabeth Oller, and Justin St. John Oller.

She is survived by daughter Carolanne Marie Oller; son Thomas Hilary Oller and wife Mariana Oller; son Albert Oller and wife Beth LaFrenier; and daughter Felicia Oller; and by her daughter-in-law, Deborah Maier. She was a loving grandmother, affectionately referred to as ‘GrAnne’ by her grandchildren: Diana Chiang; Sophia Wong and husband Nicholas Wong; Thomas Chiang; and Declan Oller. Anne was also predeceased by her sister, Laura Emmerson French. She is survived by nieces Sarah Fetherston Canon and Betts Fetherston and by nephew John Fetherston, and their families.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service honoring Anne’s life at the Church of St. Paul’s on the Green at 60 East Avenue, Norwalk, to be held on Saturday, January 21, at one o’clock. Following the church service, burial is to be held at Norwalk Union Cemetery (Ward St. and Union Ave.), concluding with a reception at St. Paul’s.

In lieu of flowers, Anne’s family asks that contributions be made to Ability Beyond (4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel CT 06801), the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation (302 West Main St., #100, Avon CT 06001), or the National Audubon Society. O’CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA is directing arrangements. oconnorbrothers.com