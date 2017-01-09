Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 1 Winter

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated eight male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 1 of the 2016-2017 winter sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/Orthocare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your male and female picks below.

The week 1 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, January 16th at 11 am on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Conor Harkins, Greenwich boys basketball

Harkins collected a game-high 25 points to lead the Cardinals to a 72-68 victory over the Brien McMahon Senators Friday in Norwalk. Harkins also finished off the game by going 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 1:45.

Justin Seideman, Staples boys basketball

Seideman led the scoring as the Wreckers knocked off FCIAC contender Danbury, 58-44, on Tuesday in Westport. A senior tri-captain, Seideman had a game-best 23 points, including a 9-for-12 effort from the free throw line. Seideman also collected 30 points in Staples’ 89-73 loss to unbeaten Warde on Friday.

Anthony Beccaria, Fairfield boys ice hockey

Beccaria had a hat trick and one assist in the Fairfield co-op team’s 7-3 victory over North Branford in a rematch of last year’s CIAC Div. II final last Wednesday at the Northford Ice Pavilion. He scored in each period, and the Mustangs led 4-2 after the second en route to the four-goal win. Fairfield is 4-1 this winter.

Omar Telfer, St. Joseph boys basketball

Omar Telfer scored 20 points and had four steals for the Cadets in their 65-56 victory over Norwalk High. St Joseph outscored Norwalk 23-7 in the 4th quarter en route to their 3 victory of the season.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Jessica Ware, Greenwich girls ice hockey

Ware, a freshman, made 18 saves as the Greenwich Cardinals knocked off defending FCIAC and state champion Darien, 3-1, Tuesday at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink in Greenwich. It was the Cardinals’ first win over Darien since Feb. 12, 2012, and gave them a record of 3-1-2 to start the year.

Olivia Parisi, Fairfield Warde girls basketball

Olivia Parisi scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs when they defeated Staples High, 46-37. With the win Fairfield Warde picked up their 3rd victory on the season and their first in conference play.

Taylor Brown, Trumbull girls basketball

Brown scored 12 points and a key three-point basket as the Trumbull Eagles downed defending FCIAC and Class LL champion Stamford, 39-36, at home on Friday. Brown, who hit three three-pointers, nailed one with 54 seconds left to cut a six-point deficit to three. She then stole the inbounds pass, helping the Eagles pull within one point. Trumbull is a perfect 8-0 this winter.

Caitlyn Hocker, Wilton-Norwalk-McMahon girls hockey

Hocker scored a hat trick to lead the Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey team to a 5-2 win over the combined Stamford/Westhill/Staples squad last Wednesday. Hocker, a freshman from Brien McMahon High School, leads the Warriors on the season with five goals.

Vote below by Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017:

Oops! We could not locate your form.

Watch Nutmeg Sports on HAN.Network this Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 PM, to find out who won.

If you don’t see the voting poll, click here.

HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week is brought to you by Danbury Orthopedics/Orthocare Express. Delivering exceptional care and real results has always been the mission of Danbury Orthopedics. Much has changed since it first opened in 1954: today Danbury Orthopedics has 12 orthopedic specialists and sub-specialists, its services are now available at six locations, and it has simplified its name from Danbury Orthopedic Associates to Danbury Orthopedics. Its unwavering commitment to excellence that remains unchanged.