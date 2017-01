Due to the inclement weather that is expected, the Joel Barlow High basketball games scheduled for today have been postponed until the tomorrow, Jan. 11.

The boys games will be played at Masuk High with freshman at 3:30 p.m., JV at 5:15 and varsity at 7.

The girls games will be played at Barlow with freshman at 3:30, JV at 5:15 and varsity at 7.