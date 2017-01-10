Buddhist monastery will host talk on sacred mandala creation

With the recent popularity of adult coloring books, it is more common to see mandalas in our homes and in movies than ever before. This past November, the Mark Twain Library sponsored the creation of a World Peace Mandala by Tibetan monks from the Sera Mey Monastery.

To further educate the community on the art of mandala creation, artist Eva Lee will present a talk titled “In Search of Mandalas in the Himalayas” at the Tibetan Buddhist Center for Universal Peace, DNKL, on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 to noon. DNKL is located at 30 Putnam Park Road.

Lee will present her Fulbright research on 10th- to 12th-Century Buddhist mandalas conducted in the ancient Tibetan monasteries of Spiti, Lahaul and Ladakh. Her talk will include photos of the astonishing mandalas discovered on her Himalayan journey, along with a video of the beautiful and rare interior of Tabo Monastery’s main temple, the famed Tsug Lhakhang.

Also shown will be examples of contemporary mandalas, with discussion of their aesthetic structure, sacred purpose, and relevance for today.

Eva Lee is a visual artist and experimental filmmaker who, according to her website, is “inspired by things that lie at the threshold of perception. Delving into Buddhist philosophy on the nature of mind and reality has been surprising and expansive.”

She has exhibited at galleries and museums nationally, including the Connecticut Artists Collection, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, and Tampa Public Art Collection. Awards include fellowships from Fulbright, the Asian Cultural Council, the Connecticut Commission on the Arts, and The MacDowell Colony.

The talk is free and open to the public, and any donations are gratefully accepted. Information: Call DNKL at 203-664-1574 or go to www.dnkldharma.org.