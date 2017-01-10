Small Biz Circle will discuss ‘New Year, New Goals” next week

Create a timeline to launch a new business project, develop a road map for the year ahead, or brainstorm ways to attract new customers during the Small Business Circle’s monthly discussion group, Behind the Business Card, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library.

This month’s theme, “New Year-New Goals,” will focus on how to achieve business goals for the new year,” said Sharon Epstein, the Small Business Circle’s communication chair.

“One of the best things I did in 2016 was to talk through my goals for the coming year,” said Epstein. “I asked for input from people I trusted and was able to put some achievable goals in place so I could grow my business.”

Behind the Business Card is a monthly series of lively roundtable discussions designed to help people build relationships and exchange ideas with other small business professionals.

Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month. There is time to socialize and network before and after each meeting. Refreshments will be served. Register at marktwainlibrary.org or at the library, or call 203-938-2545.

Small Business Circle membership is free. Add your local small business to the Small Business Directory. Learn more or sign up at marktwainlibrary.org.