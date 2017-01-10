The Redding Pilot

Small Biz Circle will discuss ‘New Year, New Goals” next week

By Redding Pilot on January 10, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

 

The Small Business Circle.

The Small Business Circle.

Create a timeline to launch a new business project, develop a road map for the year ahead, or brainstorm ways to attract new customers during the Small Business Circle’s monthly discussion group, Behind the Business Card, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library.

This month’s theme, “New Year-New Goals,” will focus on how to achieve business goals for the new year,” said Sharon Epstein, the Small Business Circle’s communication chair.

“One of the best things I did in 2016 was to talk through my goals for the coming year,” said Epstein. “I asked for input from people I trusted and was able to put some achievable goals in place so I could grow my business.”

Behind the Business Card is a monthly series of lively roundtable discussions designed to help people build relationships and exchange ideas with other small business professionals.

Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month. There is time to socialize and network before and after each meeting. Refreshments will be served. Register at marktwainlibrary.org or at the library, or call 203-938-2545.

Small Business Circle membership is free. Add your local small business to the Small Business Directory. Learn more or sign up at marktwainlibrary.org.

Related posts:

  1. Redding native will present communication skills program at SBC
  2. Small Biz Circle to host holiday party at library
  3. Small business circle: Turning conversations into clients
  4. Residents urged to take brief career survey

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post State Rep. Will Duff has been sworn in for his first term
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress