Community ice rink opens for the first time

The new seasonal outdoor ice rink located at the Redding Community Center on RCC Field 2 opened for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 10, though the weather was too warm for skating by Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The Park & Recreation Department said in a post online that it will announce through an email blast and on social media when the rink will be open for use again in the future.

The department also asks residents to be sure to check its cancellation line (203-938-5036, ext. 3) before heading over to skate. This phone number’s answering machine will also be updated as to whether skating is available.

Hours

The rink will be open dawn to dusk, in addition to set evening hours.

Designated evening skate time will be on Tuesday and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Designated “sticks and pucks” time will be on Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. and on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Rules and information

Park & Recreation has instituted a number of rules for the skating rink, including that skating is allowed only during posted hours.

The department does not provide supervision at the rink, and children 12 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.

Skaters should be aware of others and should skate respectfully and at a speed that takes into account various abilities.

Slower skaters or stopped skaters should stay toward the center of the rink. No skating aids, like chairs or milk crates, are permitted on the ice.

Sticks and pucks are permitted only at designated times.

Skate at your own risk

The town of Redding will not be held liable for any injuries that occur on the rink, and skaters skate at their own risk.

Ice skating can be dangerous. Do not skate alone. Helmets are strongly recommended for all, especially children and beginners.

Be aware of changing ice conditions. Conditions will vary on any given day or any part of the ice surface.

Sticks and pucks

For those skating during sticks and pucks time at the rink, the following rules apply: