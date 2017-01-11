The Redding Pilot

New Pond offers course workshop on black bears, for adults

In recent years, Redding residents have been seeing black bears at their bird feeders, in their swimming pools, and strolling along country roads.

Those wishing to gain more information about black bears in the area may visit New Pond Farm (at 101 Marchant Road) on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. for an informative evening with one of the state DEEP’s black bear researchers, Melissa Ruszczyk.

Residents will learn about the natural history and behaviors of these large neighbors and learn about how we can peacefully coexist.

This program is free, but guests will be asked to leave a donation for DEEPs wildlife conservation efforts.

Registration is required. Information: www.newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117 to register.

