Forfeiting four weight classes due to illness and injury, the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team lost 51-25 to Mask at home on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Barlow managed five wins on the night with Nick Garoffolo (170 pounds), Cameron Hirch (113), John Guiimares (126), Alex Klein Wassink (132) and Mike Klein Wassink (160) all posting victories.