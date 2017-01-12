The Redding Pilot

Girls basketball: Joel Barlow 39, Masuk 35

Despite trailing for most of the night, the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team rallied in time to defeat Masuk 39-35 on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Masuk led by as many as eight points (14-6) early in the second quarter before Barlow rallied to trail only 20-18 at halftime.

By the end of the third quarter Barlow tied it at 27-27 and later used some accurate foul shooting in the final frame, sinking six of seven attempts, to take the lead for goof.

Shannon Gilbert led the Falcons with 13 points. Annie Tamallanca scored eight with on three-pointer. Lily Taeuber (pictured) netted seven.

Julia Mullin and Kinsey Colby scored five and four respectively.

Callie Engel led Masuk with 13 points, including two three-pointers.

