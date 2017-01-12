The Redding Pilot

Girls basketball: Wins feature balanced scoring

By Rocco Valluzzo on January 12, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High’s Annie Tamallanca scored eight points in a girls basketball game against Stratford on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Barlow won 54-32. — Scott Mullin photo

Joel Barlow High’s Annie Tamallanca scored eight points in a girls basketball game against Stratford on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Barlow won 54-32. — Scott Mullin photo

Just about everyone would contribute to the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team’s offensive effort.

Still not at full force due to illness and injury, the Falcons had only eight players when it came time to host Stratford last Tuesday, Jan. 3. Yet seven of them would find the basket as the Falcons pulled out of reach in a 54-32 win.

Barlow’s defense also played a big part. Forced turnovers became points in transition.

“We pressed early and caused some problems for Stratford, which resulted in some easy baskets for us,” said Barlow head coach Joel Carollo. “We played solid man defense for the first half.”

Holding Stratford to a mere four points in each of the first two quarters, the Falcons led 32-8 at halftime. When play resumed they eased up on the pressure by switching to a zone defense. Although this allowed the Red Devils to find some open three-point shots, the Falcons were not in danger.

A key highlight in this game was Barlow’s high number of assists. Of its 23 shots from the floor, 15 came with assists.

“We did a great job of moving and sharing the ball, which translated into a very balanced scoring night,” said Carollo.

Shannon Gilbert had 17 points, including one three-pointer. Emma Scavo had 10.

Annie Tamallanca scored eight with one three-pointer and Scotland Davis had seven with a three-pointer as well.

Kinsey Colby had six, with Julia Mullin sinking four. Rachel Wagner chipped in with two.

Barlow finally had its full squad together when it hosted Immaculate three days later. Six players scored in another balanced effort for a 42-35 win.

“Once again we were fortunate to have a pretty balanced scoring attack, which makes us a tough team to defend,” said Carollo.

It was a close game throughout, with each team producing scoring runs. Barlow opened a six-point lead early in the second quarter, but Immaculate eventually closed the gap and it was 21-21 at halftime.

Immaculate scored the first five points of the third quarter but then the Falcons battled back as Colby hit a three-pointer midway through the third quarter, which gave her team the lead for good.

“We were able to get out on the break and score some key baskets, beating the Immaculate defense down the floor,” said Carollo. “Once again, our man-to-man defensive pressure and was very good. The girls did a good job of bottling up a lot of drives to the basket.”

Gilbert led Barlow with 10 points. Lily Taeuber (one three-pointer) and Mullin each had nine. Colby had seven with one three-pointer. Tamallanca had six on two three-pointers and Scavo sank one free throw.

Barlow, now 6-3, is at New Fairfield on Friday at 7 p.m. and hosts Newtown on Tuesday at 5:15.

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Games go down to the wire for Falcons
  2. Girls basketball: Conference playoffs are within reach
  3. Girls basketball: Falcons are sixth seed
  4. Girls basketball: Joel Barlow 64, Immaculate 57

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Hockey: Offense gets in gear for Barlow Next Post Boys basketball: Vikings hold off Falcons
About author
Rocco Valluzzo

Rocco Valluzzo


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress