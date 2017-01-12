Putting the puck in the net got a whole lot easier for the Joel Barlow High hockey team in its two most recent games.

The Falcons, who managed just two goals in their first three outings, found the formula for scoring when they visited BCR, a cooperative team based in Bolton, last Monday, Jan. 2. In what became a back-and-forth affair, the Falcons finished with a last-second goal to secure the win, their first of the season, at the Bolton Ice Palace.

Both sides, however, needed some time to get their respective offensives going, as neither side scored in the first period. The Falcons did not waste much time in the second, needing only 15 seconds for Kyle Converse to break the deadlock and get the visitors on the board.

The hosts soon responded but Barlow again took the lead, this time on a goal by Andrew Powell four minutes into the period. BCR again answered with a pair of goals and Powell countered with another goal to tie it at 3-3 with three minutes to go.

That was enough time for the Falcons to put in two more, including another by Converse with Powell assisting. A minute and a half remained when Vincent Marsili got in on the scoring with a goal and the Falcons were up 5-3.

As the third period got underway, BCR began to claw its way back with another goal. Two minutes later it was tied up at 5-5. A third straight goal a minute later gave the hosts the lead with seven minutes left to play.

Barlow had a little luck in the remainder of the period when BCR was called for a couple of penalties. Taking advantage of a five-on-three power play, Converse tied it up at 6-6 for the hat trick.

The senior captain did not stop there, giving the Falcons a 7-6 lead with four minutes to go, but BCR refused to quit and tied it with 1:12 to go. It looked like overtime would follow, but with two seconds left Converse netted his fifth goal, which turned out to be game-winner.

Besides scoring two goals, Powell had three assists. Marsili netted one with an assist as well.

Chris Peritore (two), Matteo Naclerio and James Siburn had assists as well.

Zach Gormley made 34 saves in goal for Barlow for the win.

Barlow’s offense remained hot two days later when it visited Gunnery’s rink to take on Shepaug-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug (SLTN). Once again the Falcons started slowly on offense before the floodgates opened up and their defense also came up big in a 1-0 shutout.

Marsili scored the first goal off an assist from Converse and it was still close by the end of the first period. In the second, the visitors poured it on with eight more. They put the icing on the cake in the third with their final goal.

Converse again led Barlow, this time with four goals. Powell had two plus four assists.

Marsili (one assist), Jake Fones, Peritore and Evan Baran also scored. Ryan Lauter had one assist. Gormley got his first shutout in goal for the win.

Barlow hosts Masuk on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.