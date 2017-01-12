Planning Commission will take its time on Redding dog park

The Planning Commission will take its time in offering an opinion on a dog park proposed for the Redding Community Center, chairman Toby Welles said by phone Thursday.

Max Daignault, the lead advocate for the construction of a dog park in Redding, made a presentation on his plan to the Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan 10.

The proposed park would be located behind the Redding Historic Society’s onion field near the community gardens on Route 107, and its footprint includes a fenced area around 200 feet by 100 feet total, with one-third or one-fourth of that space designated for use by small dogs, only.

The area where the park would be placed is reserved as a septic field for Redding Elementary School, but Daignault said Health Director Doug Hartline has said a dark park would be fine on the property.

“Max gave us a very good presentation,” said Welles.

Afterwards, however, neighbors also testified about the plan, saying they were worried about noises, and smells associated with the park, and whether it would interrupt their view of a westerly sunset.

Welles said though “views” are not often within the purview of the Planning Commission, the dog park would be a new, nice-to-have structure, so the Planning Commission is considering its effect on line-of-sight.

But, he said, the real concern of the Planning Commission is the noise of the dog park and how that might affect neighbors.

“We’re really looking at the noise issue,” he said, “so we’ve scheduled a site walk for Sunday, two weeks from now, to go look at the area and see if there are any nearby spots on the property with less of an impact on the neighbors.”

The Planning Commission also asked Daignault to explore other areas in Redding that may be suitable for a dog park, and would have less impact its neighbors.

“We’re trying to find another site that might be less resistance,” Welles said.

Until it completes its site walk in two weeks, the Planning Commission has put the proposal “on hold.”

“Basically the idea has been put on hold until we’ve had the site walk and have other ideas come forth,” Welles said. “This is not an urgent issue, and we’d rather take our time and find a long term solution.”