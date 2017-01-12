Superintendent says 1.41% budget increase will be needed

Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that months of examination have shown school administrators that Redding’s education budget needs to increase by 1.41% next year to maintain the quality of Redding’s school system.

He is proposing an overall budget of $21,372,654. Last year’s voter-approved budget was $21,075,000, meaning the proposed budget represents a $297,654 increase.

This budget does not include costs for running Joel Barlow High School with Easton.

The proposed request comes after three years of negative school budgets, from fiscal year 2014-15 to fiscal year 2016-17.

“The number we’re bringing you is as lean as we could possibly make it,” he told the Board of Education.

Next year’s proposed budget is lower than the education budget approved in 2013-14, and would be just higher than the budget approved in 2011-12.

Overall, costs for general instruction, kindergarten, special education, and other areas would increase by $483,477 in the proposed budget. These increases are offset by $185,823 in reductions made by the administration in a number of areas, like the humanities, curriculum, and transportation.

“Could we find another $10,000 in reductions? Maybe,” McMorran wrote in his presentation materials. “But we ask you to realize the administration team has already reduced 15 functions by $185,823.”

While contractual obligations ensure teachers earn a yearly 2% increase in salary — which makes up about 65% of the annual budget — McMorran said he is proposing a budget that does not cut staff but keeps an overall increase below that 2% mark.

“It is not my job to sell you a car,” McMorran said. “I haven’t taken the MSRP and jacked it up by 6% so I can graciously knock it down by 4% later and then we’ll make a deal. I’m telling you what we need to run the school next year.”

While overall school enrollment will continue to decline until 2018, McMorran said, “We’ll have 28 fewer kids next year, but they haven’t conveniently grouped themselves in one grade level. So you can’t just go in and reduce one staff member.”

If the schools are forced to put forth a budget any lower than a 1.41% increase, he said, it would require one of three possibilities:

The retirement of at least seven teachers, which the school board could encourage through incentivization. (“It’s not unreasonable to expect seven people would be interested” in retiring, he said.)

Reducing the number of teachers to a point that would greatly increase class size (by up to five students per class in the middle school, for instance).

Elimination of long-standing programs like Project Adventure, music, and gifted and talented at the elementary school, and enrichment courses.

McMorran said the administration is generally open to working with the Board of Education to incentivize retirement at the schools. But he warned that replacing a teacher with 12 years of experience with one with 11 years of experience is not an economizing retirement plan.

Administrators are not in favor of increasing class sizes or eliminating long-standing programs.

On the topic of class size, “if we put 26 kids in a class, the teacher is standing at the front of the room and handing out worksheets,” McMorran said. “If we have 21 kids in a class, the teacher can have a debate with 10 kids on one side and 10 on the other. Or she can put together seven groups of three kids for an assignment.”

“In three of four grades at the middle school,” John Read Principal Diane Martin added, “if we reduce the staff by one teacher, class size goes from 20 to 25. That’s exactly the difference Tom [McMorran] is describing.”

McMorran also said administrators are not in favor of reducing the long-standing programs like Project Adventure.

“Our kids learn a lot, build for the future, doing it in a caring community,” he said, “But we don’t want to give up the fun part of being a kid.”

Special education

Special education is often a hot-button issue in relation to the school budget. But, McMorran said, Redding’s spending on special education is well within national and state averages.

The national average for school spending on special education is between 20% and 29%, McMorran said. The state average is between 22% and 24%, while Redding’s spending is 24.7%. In terms of the number of students receiving special services, the national and state average is 13%, McMorran said. Redding’s percentage of students receiving special services is also 13%.