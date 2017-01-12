A couple of absences in its lineup put the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team in a tough situation against Pomperaug.

The Falcons had a couple of injuries in key weight classes last Wednesday, Jan. 4. The chance to pick up some key points was lost as the visitors came out on the short side of a 42-39 result in Southbury.

Barlow/Immaculate was off to a slow start, losing the first four weight classes. The Panthers took the 138-pound class when Dan Germain pinned Gab Ortiz in 5:14, and they got the win at 145 by forfeit.

At 152 pounds, Pomperaug’s Matt Pangle pinned Ben Coppock in 5:00. The 160-pound match took slightly longer, with Tim Cocchila pinning Mike Klein Wassink in 5:02.

The visitors then got back into the match with a win at 170 pounds when Nick Garaffolo pinned Greg Gulick in 2:17. Trenton Andreoli won at 182 pounds with a pin of Garrett Ulianol in 1:11.

The Falcons’ Ben El-Wardany won by forfeit at 195 pounds and the Panthers won the same way at 285. In between, Andrew Anglace pinned the Falcons’ Shayne Ortiz in 41 seconds.

Moving to the lighter weight classes, Barlow/Immaculate won at 106 pounds by forfeit. Cameron Hirsch held on at 113 pounds to defeat Chris Gilbert in a 10-6 decision.

It took Tom Licamele only 22 seconds to pin Dan Carter at 120 pounds, and John Guimares won at 126 by pinning Nick Korzan in 3:41.

Pomperaug’s Kyle Sheehan won the 132-pound match by pinning Alex Klein Wassink at 3:51 and the host won the match.

“We had some nice wins from first-year wrestlers, Trenton Andreoli, John Guimares and Cameron Hirsch, as well as our team captain, Nick Garoffolo, leading the charge with a pin for our first win of the night,” said Barlow/Immaculate head coach Phil LiCastri. “Tom Licamele also turned in a solid performance.”

Barlow/Immaculate takes part in the Art Powers Duals on Saturday in Berlin and visits New Milford on Wednesday at 6.